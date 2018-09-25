Kentucky hosting event spotlighting issues for older adults

Kentucky officials say a regional conference is planned in the state to spotlight issues that promote healthy aging.
The state Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Kentucky will host this year's annual conference from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 in Louisville. The event is expected to feature representatives from Southern states who will meet to discuss programs geared toward older adults.
Officials say the conference of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging will provide a forum to share information and network with other professionals and agencies. Serving as the conference's chairwoman will be Barbara Gordon, who is director of the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency.
