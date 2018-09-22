Italy extends time for vaccine proof for young school kids

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, doctor Roberto Ieraci vaccinates a child in Rome. Italian parents have more time before having to produce proof their children kids received 10 mandatory vaccinations. Earlier in the week, the Senate passed legislation extending till March a requirement that families provide vaccination documentation so their children can attend nursery school or kindergarten. The certification requirement was supposed to have kicked in before the September start of school. But the populist government wanted to extend the deadline. Alessandra Tarantino, File AP Photo