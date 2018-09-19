Official: More possible victims of California doctor found

This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Grant W. Robicheaux, 38, a California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show. He and a woman co-defendant, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, and authorities suspect there may be many more victims. Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced charges Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 against Robicheaux of Newport Beach and Riley of Brea. (Newport Beach Police Department via AP) AP