Survey: Hawaii loses 51 doctors as shortage continues

A workforce survey shows Hawaii lost 51 full-time doctors over the last year, continuing a physician shortage across the state.
The latest physician workforce survey by the University of Hawaii shows the state has about 2,900 full-time doctors, about 800 doctors short of the number needed across all specialties.
According to the survey, this year's loss is the first since 2014 when 92 doctors left the workforce. The state added 75 doctors last year, 97 in 2016 and four in 2015.
According to the survey, Oahu is short 384 doctors and the Big Island needs 213. Maui needs 141 and Kauai needs 59.
University professor Kelley Withy says a number of factors have contributed to the shortage, including better pay elsewhere, complicated insurance payment systems and requirements, and burdensome regulations.
