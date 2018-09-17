UK police reassure public in Salisbury as 2 diners fall ill

A police officer stands behind a cordon on the High Street in Salisbury, Britain, where police closed roads as a “precautionary measure” after two people were taken ill from the Prezzo restaurant, right in the background, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Police closed roads and called a hazardous response team Sunday night after two people became ill at the restaurant in the English city where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with a chemical nerve agent. The conditions of a man and woman who got sick at the restaurant was under investigation. PA via AP Jonathan Brady