Bridge fence meant to prevent suicides behind schedule

Vermont state officials say the installation of a temporary fence at the Quechee Gorge Bridge meant to prevent suicides is behind schedule.
Vermont Agency of Transportation spokeswoman Jill Barrett said the project will be completed by Oct. 26. The Valley News reports work on the project is scheduled to start within the next two weeks.
The temporary fencing stemmed from legislation passed in 2016 requiring officials to implement suicide-prevention measures and improve pedestrian and first responder safety in response to a number of suicides and other incidents at the gorge.
The 9-foot-tall fence will be green and will be attached to existing bridge railings. The project is slated to cost $184,200.
Officials are working on a long-term plan to improve safety.
