Coast fried chicken restaurant won’t say what led to critical violation

The state health department has cited a Mississippi Coast fried chicken chain restaurant for critical violations that include the presence of rodents, insects or animals, inspection reports show.
KFC in Waveland is one of 42 restaurants that were inspected in South Mississippi from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, and among 219 inspected statewide, according to online reports by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The Waveland KFC location is among three statewide to receive a score of C.
Environmentalists give food service providers an A if they meet all state regulations, and a B if most types of violations found are corrected during the inspection. They give a C to businesses with one or more critical violations, which must be corrected within 10 days.
Reports for South Mississippi (District IX) cover all inspections in Harrison, Jackson, Hancock, Stone, George and Pearl River counties.
About critical violations found in the past week:
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 440 U.S. 90, Waveland: On Sept. 5, the restaurant was not in compliance with regulations of insects, rodents and animals not present, and food contact surface cleaned/sanitized. KFC has received mostly A ratings since 2010, when it was cited for critical violations twice within four months.
The restaurant’s general manager did not return a phone call for comment.
The MSHD inspects food establishments at least one to four times a year or more based on risk levels, its website says. The highest risk level is for venues that handle a large volume of food and have multiple food processes. Inspections increase based on complaints, follow-up inspections, enforcement actions and requests for training.
Of inspections in the past week, reports had not been updated online for three venues in South Mississippi and a total of 17 statewide.
Food code standards are set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
