Critical violations cited at 4 South Mississippi eateries

Four South Mississippi restaurants and other businesses that prepare and serve food have been cited for critical violations in recent inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
State environmentalists inspected 127 food service providers in District IX from Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, and four of them received a C rating, online MSDH records show.
District IX covers Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George counties.
Statewide, environmentalists inspected a total of 476 restaurants, and found critical violations at seven venues, including the four in South Mississippi.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. The businesses also are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
Reports from eight inspections performed in South Mississippi last week were not updated in online records when the Sun Herald accessed the reports.
Here are the South Mississippi food providers who received a C rating in the past week, and the violations reported by the MSHD:
- Country Gentleman, 4341 Gautier-Vancleave Road, Gautier, full-service restaurant – On Aug. 22, was found not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures, or posting it’s last inspection. It had received an A at its last inspection on Feb. 12. The restaurant has received mostly As since February 2010.
- Subway, 2650 Beach Blvd., Suite 20 (Eisenhower Drive), Biloxi, fast food or delicatessen – On Aug. 22, was not in compliance with toxic substance properly identified, stored or used (a repeat violation). Received a B at its last inspection on March 2, and has received one other C since August 2014.
- The Oaks of Moss Point, 9116 Old Stage Road, Moss Point, fast food or delicatessen – On Aug. 23, was not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received an A during its only other inspections, in February and in August 2017.
- The Jury Room, 702 Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula, full-service bar — On Aug. 23, was not in compliance with having a certified manager on duty and not having food contact surface cleaned or sanitized. Received an A at its only other inspection, on Aug. 18, 2017.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
