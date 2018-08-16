A thyroid medicine has been recalled. Do you take it?

A voluntary recall has been issued for thyroid tablets due to quality concerns.
Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC is recalling all lots of Levothyroxine and Liothyronine 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg, according to an Aug. 9 release.
Levothyroxine and Liothyronine are synthetic hormones used to treat hypothyroidism.
Westminster Pharmaceuticals has not received any reports of adverse events related to this product, according to the release.
Thyroid tablets affected by the recall contain both tetraiodothyronine sodium (T4 levothyroxine) and liothyronine sodium (T3 liothyronine).
The voluntary recall is a precaution because the product were manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced from a Chinese pharmaceutical company.
It was found that the practices of the company did not conform to the current good manufacturing practice for active pharmaceutical ingredients.
A full list of recalled lot numbers can be found at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
Customers and patients with medical-related questions, information about an adverse event or other questions about the Westminster’s product’s being recalled should call Westminster Pharmaceuticals at 888-354-9939.
