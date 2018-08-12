Minnesota ‘voice banking’ service preserves voices

In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, Judy Bernhardt records personalized messages in an audio booth at the University of Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn. Minnesotans who are losing their voice to disease or disability are not going silently. They are recording their speech in a process known as “voice banking,” which will provide them with a new synthetic voice when they can no longer speak. Star Tribune via AP Dan Kraker