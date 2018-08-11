Willow Cannan gets help from a Laurel native who wants to say ‘Bye Bye Bye’ to MSD

Willow Cannan, now 4, of Ocean Springs plays outside while at home with her family on Friday, July 22, 2016. Willow is living with an extremely rare genetic disease called multiple sulfatase deficiency. Children that are diagnosed with MSD are not expected to live past the age of 10. Willow’s parents, Tom Cannan and Amber Olsen, are raising money to fund a clinical study in the hopes of developing a treatment to save their daughter. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com File