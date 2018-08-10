She was hospitalized after eating Goldfish. Now this Mississippi woman is suing.

A Mississippi mother is filing a lawsuit against Pepperidge Farm after she was hospitalized with a case of salmonella.
Bailey Finch of Columbus said when she ate some Goldfish crackers on July 19, she had no idea the snack food might be contaminated, according to press release from Cory Watson Attorneys in Birmingham, Alabama.
The crackers she ate ended up being contaminated with salmonella, and Finch was hospitalized for several days because of it.
Several brands of Goldfish crackers, a product of Pepperidge Farm, were later recalled due to salmonella contamination, but it was not until four days after Finch, 26, said she was exposed to the bacteria.
“Salmonella kills. Pepperidge Farm failed in their duty to ensure that the food they produce is safe to eat, and as a result, our client almost lost her life,” said Bobby LeMoine, one of the attorneys representing Finch.
This suit is believed to be the first in the nation since Pepperidge Farm recalled the millions of packages of Goldfish crackers on July 23.
“We want to be sure everyone who has purchased Goldfish recently knows of the salmonella risk and takes the proper precautions to protect their families,” said attorney Patrick Wooten. “We highly encourage consumers to check their pantries for these tainted items.”
The suit seeks damages for medical expenses, mental and physical pain, emotional distress, lost wages and future medical expenses.
The following four varieties of Goldfish crackers were subject to the recall: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.
