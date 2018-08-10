3 bats with rabies reported in Natrona County

Three bats in Natrona County have tested positive for rabies since June 7.
KTWO-AM reports the Casper-Natrona County Health Department says that is a significant increase from past years.
Dr. Karl Musgrave is the Wyoming Department of Health public health veterinarian.
Musgrave reminds people about the importance of animal vaccinations to help protect pets, horses and livestock and their owners from rabies.
He also urged residents to report animal bites to local animal control officials and to follow recommended quarantine guidelines.
