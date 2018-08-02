5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, addiction to prescription opioid painkillers is real. Of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million involved prescription pills.
Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense