In new video, boys crave food, wait to go home next week

This image made from a video taken on July 13, 2018 and released by Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, shows Ekarat Wongsookchan, one of the 12 boys rescued from the flooded cave, in their hospital room at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The video was shown during a press conference at the hospital Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital via AP) AP