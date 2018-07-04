Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she does not regret selling her home and moving to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead. Nailah Winkfield said at a news conference on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, that she gave up everything for her daughter Jahi McMath, but it was worthwhile. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Jahi will be buried on Friday in Hayward, Calif. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo