The Latest: US lawyers say families can be detained

In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small group of mothers organizing Saturday's rally in Portland to coincide with Families Belong Together rallies nationwide, are working almost around-the-clock to pull together an event expected to attract 5,000 people. Don Ryan AP Photo