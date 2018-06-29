The Latest: Senate panel OKs head of agency overseeing kids

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo