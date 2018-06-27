How does Mississippi's restaurant inspection grading work?

By
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
Coast sushi bar, 2 delis cited for food service violations

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

June 27, 2018 11:33 AM

State inspectors have issued critical violations in South Mississippi this month at two convenience store delis and a sushi bar, the latter believed to have a high risk level of food safety.

The Mississippi Department of Health has inspected 414 restaurants and other food service providers since June 1 in District IX, the six southernmost counties, and 1,534 statewide.

It takes an A rating to pass the Heath Department Inspection. Inspectors give a B rating if violations are corrected during the inspection. C ratings are critical violations.

Restaurants must post the most recent inspection report where customers can see them.

A Biloxi venue with a C rating received a Type 4 Permit inspection. Type 4 is a high risk level for a food service facility that handles a large volume of food and uses multiple processes, such as cooking, cooling and re-heating. Follow-up inspections are performed in response to violations, a complaint, a training request or the need for enforcement action, according to the health department.

Here are the South Mississippi food service providers who received a C rating this month and the violations reported:

Golden Nugget - Lillie's Kitchen/Sushi Bar, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. On June 24, a Permit Type 4 inspection found it was not in compliance with these standards: food separated and protected; food contact clean and sanitized; proper date marking and disposition; and proper cold holding temperatures. The latter was a repeat violation. All violations were corrected on site. A repeated inspection on June 25 resulted in a B rating. A violation of proper cold holding temperatures was corrected on site.

Clark Oil #31, 990 Cedar Lake Rd., Biloxi. On June 26, an inspection found the deli was not in compliance with a standard of not having insects, rodents or animals present. The violation was corrected on site. The permit from its last inspection was not posted; it was a repeat violation also noted in its June 14 inspection.

Subway #5896, 2707 U.S. 90, Gautier. On June 5, an inspection found the deli was not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

