Coast sushi bar, 2 delis cited for food service violations

State inspectors have issued critical violations in South Mississippi this month at two convenience store delis and a sushi bar, the latter believed to have a high risk level of food safety.
The Mississippi Department of Health has inspected 414 restaurants and other food service providers since June 1 in District IX, the six southernmost counties, and 1,534 statewide.
It takes an A rating to pass the Heath Department Inspection. Inspectors give a B rating if violations are corrected during the inspection. C ratings are critical violations.
Restaurants must post the most recent inspection report where customers can see them.
A Biloxi venue with a C rating received a Type 4 Permit inspection. Type 4 is a high risk level for a food service facility that handles a large volume of food and uses multiple processes, such as cooking, cooling and re-heating. Follow-up inspections are performed in response to violations, a complaint, a training request or the need for enforcement action, according to the health department.
Here are the South Mississippi food service providers who received a C rating this month and the violations reported:
Golden Nugget - Lillie's Kitchen/Sushi Bar, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. On June 24, a Permit Type 4 inspection found it was not in compliance with these standards: food separated and protected; food contact clean and sanitized; proper date marking and disposition; and proper cold holding temperatures. The latter was a repeat violation. All violations were corrected on site. A repeated inspection on June 25 resulted in a B rating. A violation of proper cold holding temperatures was corrected on site.
Clark Oil #31, 990 Cedar Lake Rd., Biloxi. On June 26, an inspection found the deli was not in compliance with a standard of not having insects, rodents or animals present. The violation was corrected on site. The permit from its last inspection was not posted; it was a repeat violation also noted in its June 14 inspection.
Subway #5896, 2707 U.S. 90, Gautier. On June 5, an inspection found the deli was not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures.
