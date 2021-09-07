Mississippians who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for 99% of cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 704 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 deaths.

Tuesday’s total cases were the lowest they have been since July 20, when 573 new cases were reported. The MSDH said the lower case numbers are probably due to lower reporting over Labor Day weekend.

The state now has a total of 453,348 COVID-19 cases and 8,685 deaths since the pandemic began. Six deaths occurred between Sept. 4-6, while 15 deaths were identified from death certificates Aug. 4-Sept. 1.

The state has lost to COVID six children under the age of 17 and 26 residents 18-24 years old. The majority of deaths — 6,303 — are in people 65 and older.

MSDH records also show that 99% of COVID cases are in Mississippians not fully vaccinated, who also accounted for 86% of hospitalizations and deaths, from Aug. 10-Sept. 6.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Tuesday tweeted a chart showing now-declining hospitalizations.

“Light at the end of the tunnel? Please stay safe. Health system still overburdened. And sadly, many more will die unnecessarily,” he said in the tweet.

Light at the end of the tunnel?



Please stay safe. Health system still overburdened. And sadly, many more will die unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/UBefdnUu2W — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) September 7, 2021

Vaccine rates slowly climb in MS

Vaccination rates are slowly increasing in Mississippi, with a 39.7% of the population now fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine statistics. The state still has one of the highest rates of COVID spread in the nation, which has an average vaccination rate of 52%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Total deaths increased by three in Harrison County, while deaths remained the same for the other five counties in South Mississippi. Total cases in South Mississippi now stand at 75,367 and deaths at 1,143.

Total and new cases for each South Mississippi county are listed below:

George: 4262 total cases, 1 new

Hancock: 6,794 total cases, 17 new

Harrison: 30,728 total cases, 62 new

Jackson: 21,996 total cases, 64 new

Pearl River: 8,282 total cases, 18 new

Stone: 3,305 total cases, 5 new.

Where to get COVID vaccine on MS Coast

Upcoming vaccine clinics, plus an internet tool to search for other vaccine locations, are listed below.

▪ Coast Vaccine and Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Barksdale Pavilion at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport.

Sponsored by EEECHO, the Gulfport Section-National Council of Negro Women and the Mississippi State NAACP, who are working with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Waveland Pharmacy, Singing River Health Systems, Morning Star Baptist Church and local and state officials to host the clinic, where first doses, 3rd-dose boosters and vaccinations for children 12-17 will be available.

Pfizer vaccines will be available to adults and children, who must be accompanied by an adult, and Moderna vaccines also will be available to adults.

▪ Second doses and additional third-dose boosters will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Westside Community Center, 4006 8th Ave., Gulfport.

Waveland Pharmacy will coordinate vaccinations, while Singing River Health Systems will provide medical screenings and volunteers will assist with completing personal wallet-size health information cards. COVID information booths will be set up and both vaccinated and unvaccinated participants will be eligible for drawings for free prizes and gifts.

Feeding the Gulf Coast Benefit and Enrollment Center will also distribute free emergency boxes of groceries.

For more information, call 228-617-0891 or email eeechomovement@gmail.com.

▪ Memorial is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Keesler Federal Credit Union : 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 13083 Seaway Rd., Gulfport.

: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 13083 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Diamondhead Activity Center: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 7, 5000 Diamondhead Circle.

Vaccinations are widely available in Mississippi For a location near you, go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.