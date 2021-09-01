Deputy who worked at Mississippi Coast jail dies of COVID-19. He was 39.

A law enforcement officer in his 30s who worked at a Mississippi Coast jail has died of COVID-19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Cpl. Tobert Verzal, a deputy with Jackson County, died Sunday, Aug. 29, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus for several weeks.

He was 39 and was the lead correctional deputy at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

He had been with the sheriff’s department for 10 years.

“We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family,” Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Heritage Funeral Home, 9721 Mississippi 63 in Moss Point.

The service will follow at noon, with burial at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula.