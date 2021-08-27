MS reports highest COVID case rate this week, plus dozens of new deaths

Mississippi continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita, with the state on Friday reporting 4,041 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number for a single day this week, and 65 more deaths.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show a seven-day case rate in Mississippi of 752.6, compared to a national average of 299.4, a much lower number still considered to be a high rate of COVID spread.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also saw 65 additional deaths, with 35 of those deaths occurring between July 8 and Aug. 26. The other 30 deaths occurred between Feb. 18 and Aug. 21 and were verified from death certificates, MSDH says.

Four of the deaths reported since July 8 were in Harrison County, with two each in Hancock, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

Statewide, unvaccinated individuals account for 98% of cases, 90% of hospitalizations and 87% of deaths.

Only 38% of Mississippians are vaccinated, compared to a national average of 52%.

South MS COVID cases, deaths

New cases are down by 450 this week over last week in South Mississippi. However, both Harrison and Jackson counties are reporting new case rates more than double the rate in Hinds County, the state’s most populous county. Hinds County reported 143 new cases Friday.

Vaccination rates also are lower than the state average in South Mississippi counties and lower than the 43% rate of fully vaccinated individuals in Hinds County.

Harrison County has the highest vaccination rate in South Mississippi at 33%, while Hancock and Pearl River counties have the lowest rate at 26% each.

Total and new cases for South Mississippi are listed below:

George: 3904 total cases, 37 new.

Hancock: 6,311 total cases, 88 new.

Harrison: 28,793 total cases, 321 new.

Jackson: 20,795 total cases, 355 new.

Pearl River: 7,521 total cases, 189 new.

Stone: 3,135 total cases, 39 new.