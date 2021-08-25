Child under 5 dies from COVID in MS as pediatric cases and hospitalizations climb

Another Mississippi child has died of COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said on Wednesday, bringing statewide pediatric deaths from the virus up to six.

The child who passed was under 5 years old, Byers said during a press conference with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We are sadly reporting out today the death of a child less than 5 years of age,” Byers said. “We have seen some — over time, with the surge of the delta variant — we have seen some increases in the number of pediatric admissions due to COVID, and certainly we’ve seen increases in pediatric patients who’ve had to be either in the intensive care unit or treatment or have had to be on ventilators.”

Pediatric hospitalizations have lingered around seven children in critical care across the state, peaking at 10 children in critical care on Aug. 19-20. Three children were on ventilators as of Tuesday.

MSDH reported a sharp increase in total COVID cases in the 5- to 17-year-old age group across the state, while almost every other age group is tracking declining cases. Those 65 and older as well as infants to 4-year-olds are recording slightly higher case counts.

“This highlights what we have been seeing recently as far as a trend where we’re seeing most of our patients now,” Byers said. “We’re seeing more COVID in kids now. Certainly a lot of these children are unvaccinated. We’re encouraging everybody now to make sure that your children 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.”

Mississippians ages 12 and older are eligible for the — now FDA-approved — Pfizer vaccination, while everyone 18 and above can receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.