MS health department reports more than 100 COVID deaths, the highest daily count ever

Mississippi announced 111 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, the highest daily number reported to date.

The previous high for COVID deaths was 98 on Jan. 12, Mississippi State Department of Health records show. Tuesday’s deaths include 41 from August 19-23, plus 70 from June 25-Aug 20.

The high death count follows rising case numbers as the coronavirus delta variant spreads in one of the nation’s least vaccinated states.

Thursday also saw the lowest single-day count of new COVID-19 cases drop for the first time in a week,with 3,291 new cases reported,the lowest number since Aug. 11.

Total cases in Mississippi now stand at 416,789 and deaths at 8,158, or almost 2% of those who fell ill. The state has called in federal help for overwhelmed hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 25-39 age group accounts for the majority of new COVID cases at about 23% as of Monday.

As deaths increase and younger people are hospitalized with COVID, vaccination rates are going up. MSDH records show that 38% of Mississippians are now fully vaccinated. The number is still low compared to most other states and the U.S., which has a vaccination rate of 52%

“Although we have a long way to go — we should be seeing benefits of vaccination surge soon,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Tuesday morning.

Way to go MS! Although we have a long way to go - we should be seeing benefits of vaccination surge soon. pic.twitter.com/6WjWpdDlBu — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 24, 2021

South MS cases, deaths reported

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In South Mississippi, Harrison County reported the highest number of deaths at seven, followed by five in Jackson County, 3 in Pearl River County and one in Stone County.

South Mississippi has almost 16.3% of total cases statewide at 67,860 on Tuesday. Total and new cases are listed below:

George County: 3,763 total cases, 65 new.

Hancock County: 6,052 total cases, 70 new.

Harrison County: 27,814 total cases, 189 new.

Jackson County: 20,049 total cases, 241 new.

Pearl River County: 7,139 total cases, 37 new.

Stone County: 3043 total cases, 34 new.

Vaccine events scheduled on MS Coast

In South Mississippi, vaccination rates are lower than the state average. Harrison County has the highest vaccination rate at 32%, while Hancock County’s is lowest at 25%.

▪ Three groups are working to increase low vaccination rates in Mississippi by hosting a free vaccine drive and health screening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport’s Jones Park. The Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization, Gulfport Section of the National Council of Negro Women and the Mississippi State NAACP are sponsoring the event, which will include drawings for prizes and gifts for all attendees.

Waveland Pharmacy will coordinate vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Pfizer vaccines, which received FDA approval Monday, will be available for children 12-17, who must be accompanied by an adult. Event details:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Barksdale Pavilion, Gulfport harbor south of Jones Park off U.S. 90. A second dose of either vaccine will be available from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the same location.

Singing River Health System will offer medical screenings at the event, while volunteers will assist with completing wallet-size health information cards.

“Mississippi has attracted a lot of national media attention about its low vaccination rate and escalating COVID cases.” said Ruth Story, Executive Director of EEECHO. “People are dying, even our children, it’s time for us to stand in solidarity to protect our own.”

▪ Memorial Hospital is accepting appointments for upcoming Pfizer vaccine events by calling 228-867-5000, but walk-ins can be vaccinated, too.

Vaccines are available to those 12 years and older, but anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required indoors. Event details:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, August 26, Bay St. Louis Community Center, 301 Blaize Ave, where the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 28, Gulfport High School Bert Jenkins Gym, 100 Perry Steet.

▪ Coast Transit Authority is partnering with Singing River Health System and Ochsner Medical Center on a vaccination event that offers free one-month bus passes for those who get vaccinated. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Event details:

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 28, CTA Biloxi Transit Center, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Biloxi.