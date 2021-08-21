Coronavirus
Where to get a COVID-19 test on the MS Coast as demand rises and wait times increase
The demand for COVID-19 tests has risen dramatically on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the delta variant brings a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths with it.
Many in South Mississippi are looking for testing options.
Here’s where you can get a traditional or rapid COVID-19 test on the Coast.
Memorial COVID-19 testing
Memorial Hospital is currently offering COVID rapid testing, which provides results in minutes. Memorial also offers COVID tests at their clinics.
D’Iberville
D’Iberville drive-thru testing: 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed Sunday, Aug. 22.
Gulfport
Memorial Physician Clinics drive-thru testing: 1213 Broad Ave., Gulfport, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Singing River COVID-19 testing
All Singing River Medical Clinic Locations offer PCR testing, but rapid resting is only available at Cedar Lake, Hurley, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Vancleave.
- Singing River Medical Clinic – Hurley
- Singing River Medical Clinic – Ocean Springs
- Singing River Medical Clinic – Pascagoula
Mississippi State Department of Health locations
All offer COVID tests. In South Mississippi this includes:
Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520-8602, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-467-4510
Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-863-1036
Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, MS 39581, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 228-762-1117
Local pharmacies and clinics that offer COVID tests are listed on the MSDH website.
Pharmacy COVID-19 testing locations:
Walgreens offers self-administered COVID tests in its drive-thrus, only by appointment: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
Rapid testing locations:
- 2601 HIGHWAY 90, Gautier, MS 39553
- 1505 HIGHWAY 43 S, Picayune, MS 39466
- 2209 HIGHWAY 11 N, Picayune, MS 39466
PCR tests:
- 11279 HIGHWAY 49, Gulfport, MS 39503
- 1417 E PASS RD, Gulfport, MS 39507
- 2405 PASS RD, Biloxi, MS 39531
- 12007 LAMEY BRIDGE RD, Diberville, MS 39540
- 348 HIGHWAY 90, Waveland, MS 39576
- 3082 BIENVILLE BOULEVARD, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
- 3800 MARKET ST, Pascagoula, MS 39567
Walmart and Sams Club
At-home COVID-19 Antigen Screening Self Tests and self-administered PCR mail-in tests are now available in store and on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.
Appointment-only COVID tests are available at some Walmart locations. Make an appointment here: https://patient.questdiagnostics.com/no-cost-covid-test
- 11333 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS, 39503
- 1733 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS, 39507
- 2050 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS, 39531
- 1820-A Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS, 39532
- 6412 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS, 39564
Local pharmacies and clinics with tests:
Bay Saint Louis
228-867-5000
Bay Saint Louis
Children’s International Medical Group
228-467-1320
Bay Saint Louis
Coastal Family Health Center
228-463-9666
Bay Saint Louis
Hancock Women’s Center
228-467-2555
Biloxi
228-867-5000
Biloxi
228-867-5000
Biloxi
AlphaCare Urgent Care
228-396-3945
Biloxi
Children’s International Medical Group
228-400-0098
Biloxi
Coastal Family Health Center
228-374-2494
D’Iberville
Coastal Family Health Center
228-392-4153
D’Iberville
Maxem Health Urgent Care D’Iberville
228-207-4543
Gautier
228-366-9136
Gulfport
228-867-5000
Gulfport
228-867-5000
Gulfport
Memorial Physician Clinics Walk-In Clinic at Bridgewater center
228-867-5000
Gulfport
Children’s International Medical Group
228-831-8800
Gulfport
Coastal Family Health Center
228-864-0003
Gulfport
Maxem Health Urgent Care Orange Grove
228-539-2399
Long Beach
228-867-5000
Long Beach
228-678-7036
Ocean Springs
228-809-5044
Ocean Springs
228-867-5000
Ocean Springs
AlphaCare Urgent Care
228-300-5945
Ocean Springs
Maxem Health Urgent Care Ocean Springs
228-382-9221
Pascagoula
228-809-5044
Pascagoula
Maxem Health Urgent Care Pascagoula
228-372-6040
Pass Christian
Coastal Family Health Center
228-452-6284
Pearl
Family Health Care Clinic
601-825-7280
Pearl
Pearls Children’s Clinic
601-531-8020
Pearl
MEA Primary Care Plus
601-939-0700
This article is supported by the Journalism and Public Information Fund, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
