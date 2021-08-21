Coronavirus

Where to get a COVID-19 test on the MS Coast as demand rises and wait times increase

The demand for COVID-19 tests has risen dramatically on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the delta variant brings a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths with it.

Many in South Mississippi are looking for testing options.

Here’s where you can get a traditional or rapid COVID-19 test on the Coast.

Memorial COVID-19 testing

Memorial Hospital is currently offering COVID rapid testing, which provides results in minutes. Memorial also offers COVID tests at their clinics.

D’Iberville

D’Iberville drive-thru testing: 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed Sunday, Aug. 22.

Gulfport

Memorial Physician Clinics drive-thru testing: 1213 Broad Ave., Gulfport, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Singing River COVID-19 testing

All Singing River Medical Clinic Locations offer PCR testing, but rapid resting is only available at Cedar Lake, Hurley, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Vancleave.

Mississippi State Department of Health locations

All offer COVID tests. In South Mississippi this includes:

Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520-8602, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-467-4510

Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-863-1036

Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, MS 39581, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 228-762-1117

Local pharmacies and clinics that offer COVID tests are listed on the MSDH website.

Pharmacy COVID-19 testing locations:

Walgreens offers self-administered COVID tests in its drive-thrus, only by appointment: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing

Rapid testing locations:

PCR tests:

Walmart and Sams Club

At-home COVID-19 Antigen Screening Self Tests and self-administered PCR mail-in tests are now available in store and on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

Appointment-only COVID tests are available at some Walmart locations. Make an appointment here: https://patient.questdiagnostics.com/no-cost-covid-test

Local pharmacies and clinics with tests:

Bay Saint Louis

Memorial Physician Clinics Internal Medicine – Drinkwater

228-867-5000

Bay Saint Louis

Children’s International Medical Group

228-467-1320

Bay Saint Louis

Coastal Family Health Center

228-463-9666

Bay Saint Louis

Hancock Women’s Center

228-467-2555

Biloxi

Memorial Physician Clinics Family Medicine at Cedar Lake

228-867-5000

Biloxi

Memorial Physician Clinics Walk-In Clinic, Wal Mart Lane

228-867-5000

Biloxi

AlphaCare Urgent Care

228-396-3945

Biloxi

Children’s International Medical Group

228-400-0098

Biloxi

Coastal Family Health Center

228-374-2494

D’Iberville

Coastal Family Health Center

228-392-4153

D’Iberville

Maxem Health Urgent Care D’Iberville

228-207-4543

Gautier

Fast Pace Health

228-366-9136

Gulfport

Gulfport Memorial

228-867-5000

Gulfport

Memorial Physician Clinics Magnolia Grove Walk-In Clinic

228-867-5000

Gulfport

Memorial Physician Clinics Walk-In Clinic at Bridgewater center

228-867-5000

Gulfport

Children’s International Medical Group

228-831-8800

Gulfport

Coastal Family Health Center

228-864-0003

Gulfport

Maxem Health Urgent Care Orange Grove

228-539-2399

Long Beach

Memorial Physician Clinics Beatline Medical & Walk-In

228-867-5000

Long Beach

Fast Pace Health

228-678-7036

Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics

228-809-5044

Ocean Springs

Memorial Physician Clinics Surgery Center – Ocean Springs

228-867-5000

Ocean Springs

AlphaCare Urgent Care

228-300-5945

Ocean Springs

Maxem Health Urgent Care Ocean Springs

228-382-9221

Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics

228-809-5044

Pascagoula

Maxem Health Urgent Care Pascagoula

228-372-6040

Pass Christian

Coastal Family Health Center

228-452-6284

Pearl

Family Health Care Clinic

601-825-7280

Pearl

Pearls Children’s Clinic

601-531-8020

Pearl

MEA Primary Care Plus

601-939-0700

This article is supported by the Journalism and Public Information Fund, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

