Where to get a COVID-19 test on the MS Coast as demand rises and wait times increase

The demand for COVID-19 tests has risen dramatically on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the delta variant brings a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths with it.

Many in South Mississippi are looking for testing options.

Here’s where you can get a traditional or rapid COVID-19 test on the Coast.

Memorial COVID-19 testing

Memorial Hospital is currently offering COVID rapid testing, which provides results in minutes. Memorial also offers COVID tests at their clinics.

D’Iberville

D’Iberville drive-thru testing: 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed Sunday, Aug. 22.

Gulfport

Memorial Physician Clinics drive-thru testing: 1213 Broad Ave., Gulfport, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Singing River COVID-19 testing

All Singing River Medical Clinic Locations offer PCR testing, but rapid resting is only available at Cedar Lake, Hurley, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Vancleave.

Mississippi State Department of Health locations

All offer COVID tests. In South Mississippi this includes:

Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520-8602, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-467-4510

Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Phone: 228-863-1036

Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, MS 39581, Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 228-762-1117

Local pharmacies and clinics that offer COVID tests are listed on the MSDH website.

Pharmacy COVID-19 testing locations:

Walgreens offers self-administered COVID tests in its drive-thrus, only by appointment: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing

Rapid testing locations:

2601 HIGHWAY 90, Gautier, MS 39553

1505 HIGHWAY 43 S, Picayune, MS 39466

2209 HIGHWAY 11 N, Picayune, MS 39466

PCR tests:

11279 HIGHWAY 49, Gulfport, MS 39503

1417 E PASS RD, Gulfport, MS 39507

2405 PASS RD, Biloxi, MS 39531

12007 LAMEY BRIDGE RD, Diberville, MS 39540

348 HIGHWAY 90, Waveland, MS 39576

3082 BIENVILLE BOULEVARD, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

3800 MARKET ST, Pascagoula, MS 39567

Walmart and Sams Club

At-home COVID-19 Antigen Screening Self Tests and self-administered PCR mail-in tests are now available in store and on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

Appointment-only COVID tests are available at some Walmart locations. Make an appointment here: https://patient.questdiagnostics.com/no-cost-covid-test

11333 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS, 39503

1733 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS, 39507

2050 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS, 39531

1820-A Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS, 39532

6412 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS, 39564

Local pharmacies and clinics with tests:

