Mississippi’s 4th wave of COVID-19 is breaking records. Here’s what the data looks like

With Mississippi’s fourth wave of coronavirus bringing the most rapid increase in cases yet, and showing no signs of slowing, here’s a look at how this wave compares to the pandemic so far.

“We’re not seeing a plateau in the rising cases at this point,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Aug. 5 in a press conference. “It’s a pretty dramatic upswing that we’re seeing that is an indication of broad, high and substantial transmission really in all parts of the state right now.”

In the past week, Mississippi surpassed its record for most new cases added in a single day and most new hospital admissions.

The following charts show the increase in coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations, testing and vaccinations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:

