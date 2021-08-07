Can Mississippi kids or teens get a COVID vaccine without parents’ consent?

COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged for all eligible children, with their parents’ permission.

State Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other health professionals have recommended all eligible Mississippians get their vaccine.

While the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for use in children as young as 12, parents or guardians of those under 18 must consent to the shot in Mississippi.

The delta variant is twice as transmissible than previous COVID strains and has spread among younger people.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids ages 12 to 15. Children 16 and older can receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.

“WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above,” wrote the World Health Organization on their website. “Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation justifies a change in policy.”

In Alabama, the only state now trailing Mississippi in COVID vaccination rates, parental permission is not required for all minors — an individual can consent starting at age 14. Most other states require parental consent to the vaccine for minors.

This article is supported by the Journalism and Public Information Fund, a fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.