No COVID shot, no entry: These New Orleans music venues require proof of vaccine and ID

Three New Orleans clubs join the growing list of places requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to come inside.

In a joint press release, the owners of music venues Tipitina’s on Napoleon Avenue, Maple Leaf Bar on Oak Street, and d.b.a. on Frenchman Street music announced Wednesday they will require everyone to have proof of vaccination with a matching ID.

Or they will accept a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours to be allowed inside, according to Offbeat Magazine.

The new policy goes into effect Friday, July 30.

“The music industry in New Orleans is uniting once again in an effort to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases seen throughout the city,” the clubs said in the press release. “We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment.”

New Orleans was hard-hit by the coronavirus and live music didn’t resume until March, a year after the pandemic hit. Numbers are again rising with the delta variant.

Similar announcements of vaccine requirements haven’t been made yet by music venues in South Mississippi.

Several large music festivals and events that were canceled last year are returning to New Orleans. Satchmo Summerfest and White Linen Night art celebration return in August and the National Fried Chicken Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October.