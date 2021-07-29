Free tuition and books are part of a USM incentive plan to have students get the COVID-19 vaccine

The University Southern Mississippi on Thursday announced an incentive program to encourage students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week, fully vaccinated USM students will be eligible for a list of incentives that will be offered over the course of the next 12 weeks through weekly drawings. The program will last from July 30 to Oct. 15 with a total of 60 incentives being handed out.

Five students will be drawn each week, with one name for each of the following items:

▪ Fall 2021 semester tuition, which has a value of $4,602.

▪ Dining dollars at a total of $1,000.

▪ Barnes & Noble Bookstore book voucher at a value of $3,000.

▪ Housing and residence life room credit, which has a value of $2,000.

▪ A parking decal, which has a value of $414.

“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” USM vice president for student affairs Dee Dee Anderson said in a press release. “I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now, if they haven’t already done so.”

To be eligible for the incentives, students must be enrolled at USM for the fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online at usm.edu/gotmycovidvax.

The USM Dean of Students office will notify students who have won the drawings.

USM students and employees can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Moffitt Health Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. You can call 601-266-5390, and off-campus vocation sites can be found online at vaccines.gov.