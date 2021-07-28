A 4th Mississippi child dies from COVID as delta variant creates issues for young people

Mississippi has had its fourth child die from COVID-19, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced on Wednesday during a press conference.

Dobbs has spoken recently about data that shows that increasingly younger people are battling severe cases of the coronavirus. He said this week that 17 percent of those currently hospitalized with COVID are in the 40-49 age group.

The main reason for the increased danger to younger age groups is the delta variant of COVID-19, which has recently become the dominant strain in the U.S. after first wreaking havoc in India.

Dobbs said Wednesday that 93% of the recent COVID samples taken in the state are the delta variant.

“It’s highly contagious and most of the transmission is occurring from the unvaccinated,” Dobbs said. “Ninety-five percent of our new cases are unvaccinated.”

Children 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine, but it has yet to approved for younger children.

Dobbs said that there have been four deaths in children in Mississippi since the start of the pandemic. Two are in the age range of 11-17, one in the 6-10 age group and one that was between the ages of 1 and 5.

“The recent death was a child who had an underlying health issue, but it was a common medical issue,” Dobbs said. “It’s not something that people don’t live with every day in Mississippi.

“It speaks to our need to prevent transmission. We are unfortunately going to see a tragedy like this from time to time.”

Today MSDH is reporting 1,875 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, six deaths, and 95 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 339,954 cases, 7,529 deaths, and 1,026,451 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/qqp1foPlWp — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 28, 2021

Dobbs said that the COVID threat to children will remain a possibility as long as the delta variant, which is twice as contagious as the original COVID strain, continues to spread easily among unvaccinated people.

“The vast majority of our kids are not immune. We have a big challenge going forward,” Dobbs said.

Dr. Paul Byers, who is the state epidemiologist, said that the best answer to protect children and their relatives is to seek out the vaccine.

“We encourage parents to get kids who are eligible vaccinated,” Byers said. “This can help prevent transmission in school settings and among the vulnerable population, especially when you have a situation where there is a shared household.”