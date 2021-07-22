More people on MS Coast are getting COVID vaccine as delta spreads, local pharmacists say

Three local pharmacists on the Mississippi Coast said Tuesday they’ve seen a slight increase in people wanting a COVID-19 vaccine, and the highly transmissible delta strain may be convincing some skeptics to finally get the shot.

“There has been a slight uptick. And we have had a lot more phone inquiries with the delta [variant],” said John Pittman, owner of French Drug Co. Pharmacy in Gulfport.

“I have a good supply and am ready and willing to give to anybody who wants it.”

He first got the vaccine in his store around April, and said there was a large demand for doses — he’d restock the pharmacy’s available Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines about every week.

Now, Pittman said, he hasn’t had to reorder vaccines in about a month.

“Initially there was a big demand, but it’s kind of dropped off. Or not kind of — it has dropped off,” he said.

Hang Nguyen, manager of Lee Pharmacy in Biloxi, said at first they were administering around 10-20 shots per day. In June, there was a significant drop off, with more interest now.

People getting the vaccine now were all on the fence about getting it previously, Nguyen found.

“They didn’t want to get it, but with all of the variants out, they decided to now,” she said.

Anthony Hesler, a technician at Love’s Pharmacy in Ocean Springs, said he too has recently administered vaccines to vaccine-hesitant residents.

“We have seen a recent increase in the demand for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine over the past few days,” he said, citing apprehension over the delta variant. “And a lot of the population is still hesitant to use the mRNA vaccines, and the Janssen is the traditional method.”

His store has vaccine interest increase from about 30 shots per day a few months ago to about 10-20 around three days a week, Hesler said.

“We’re staffed and supplied and could go back to 30 a day if need be.”

Rising coronavirus cases

South Mississippi on Wednesday saw 181 new cases — the largest single-day spike since the pandemic’s peak last winter.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said the vast majority of all new cases in the state are the delta variant. The best way to avoid illness from this more contagious strain of the virus is through vaccination, he said.

All Mississippians age 12 and older are eligible at state vaccination sites, pharmacies and doctors’ offices with a parent or guardian accompanying any minor to their appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to all eligible vaccinated groups, while the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 or older.

All immunocompromised, pregnant or lactating women are encouraged to take the vaccine after consulting their health care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control has on their website, vaccines.gov, a resource to find nearby vaccinations. The tool lets users type in their ZIP code and select a search radius that leads them to pharmacies, clinics and health care systems nearby.

MS Coast local pharmacies with COVID vaccine

Love’s Pharmacy & Gifts, Inc. 12345 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian, 228-255-7800

French Drug Company Inc 400 E Pass Road, Gulfport, 228-896-5656

Lee Pharmacy, 917 Division St Suite B, Biloxi, MS 39530, 228-280-8931

Beach Pharmacy, 1110 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507, 228-896-7070

Woolmarket Pharmacy 13034 Shriners Blvd Suite A, Biloxi, 228-392-5355

Sartins Discount Drugs Inc 4300 15th Street Suite 1, Gulfport, 228-864-3514

T D Pharmacy Inc 12372 Hwy 49, Gulfport, 228-832-1414

Jackson’s Discount Pharmacy, 11340 A Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, 228-832-8000

Picayune Drug Company Inc 110 Highway 11 N, Picayune, 601-798-4846

Family Drug Mart of Poplarville 100 Highway 11 N, Poplarville, 601-795-2880

Cedar Lake Pharmacy, 921 Cedar Lake Road Suite F, Biloxi, 228-396-4412

Waveland Pharmacy, 112 Auderer Blvd., 228-463-1055, www.wavelandpharmacy.com/covid-19-vaccine

Pharmacy in Diamondhead, 4405 E Aloha Drive, 228-222-4662, www.wavelandpharmacy.com/covid-19-vaccine

Lighthouse Pharmacy, 2337 Pass Road Ste D, Biloxi, 228-207-6730

National chain pharmacies with vaccine

Mississippi also has larger pharmacies that participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes several chains on the coast offering free vaccines:

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s) https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Health Mart Pharmacies

Midtown Pharmacy and Gifts, 620 Blue Meadow Rd., Bay St. Louis, 228-467-5574



Value Drug Mart, 2709 25 th Ave. Units C&D, Gulfport, 228-357-5353

R& Health Mart Pharmacy, 23457 Central Dr. STE A Saucier, 228-832-1898

Winn-Dixie, https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

109 N. Cleveland Ave. Long Beach



11312 Suite H. Hwy 49, Gulfport



10511 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC): https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility

Walgreens, https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club), https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/122830

State and community vaccine locations

The state also offers vaccination appointments at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru, walk-in and pop-up sites. As of Wednesday, MSDH’s website reported 126 available first doses at the Harrison County Health Department, 62 at Hancock County’s and 226 in Jackson County.

Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, 228-467-4510

Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, 228-863-1036

Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, 228-762-1117

Through Saturday, MSDH will hold a special pop-up vaccination clinic in Poplarville. No appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu for the event at the Pearl River Community College’s White Coliseum, 101 Highway 11 N.

A pop-up vaccination clinic is also set to come to Hancock County’s Kiln Shelter, 18320 Hwy 43, from July 28-31. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28-29 and 9 a.m. to noon July 30-31. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Hospitals and health systems

To schedule an appointment at one of MSDH’s partner hospital systems: