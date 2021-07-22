Coronavirus
More people on MS Coast are getting COVID vaccine as delta spreads, local pharmacists say
Three local pharmacists on the Mississippi Coast said Tuesday they’ve seen a slight increase in people wanting a COVID-19 vaccine, and the highly transmissible delta strain may be convincing some skeptics to finally get the shot.
“There has been a slight uptick. And we have had a lot more phone inquiries with the delta [variant],” said John Pittman, owner of French Drug Co. Pharmacy in Gulfport.
“I have a good supply and am ready and willing to give to anybody who wants it.”
He first got the vaccine in his store around April, and said there was a large demand for doses — he’d restock the pharmacy’s available Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines about every week.
Now, Pittman said, he hasn’t had to reorder vaccines in about a month.
“Initially there was a big demand, but it’s kind of dropped off. Or not kind of — it has dropped off,” he said.
Hang Nguyen, manager of Lee Pharmacy in Biloxi, said at first they were administering around 10-20 shots per day. In June, there was a significant drop off, with more interest now.
People getting the vaccine now were all on the fence about getting it previously, Nguyen found.
“They didn’t want to get it, but with all of the variants out, they decided to now,” she said.
Anthony Hesler, a technician at Love’s Pharmacy in Ocean Springs, said he too has recently administered vaccines to vaccine-hesitant residents.
“We have seen a recent increase in the demand for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine over the past few days,” he said, citing apprehension over the delta variant. “And a lot of the population is still hesitant to use the mRNA vaccines, and the Janssen is the traditional method.”
His store has vaccine interest increase from about 30 shots per day a few months ago to about 10-20 around three days a week, Hesler said.
“We’re staffed and supplied and could go back to 30 a day if need be.”
Rising coronavirus cases
South Mississippi on Wednesday saw 181 new cases — the largest single-day spike since the pandemic’s peak last winter.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said the vast majority of all new cases in the state are the delta variant. The best way to avoid illness from this more contagious strain of the virus is through vaccination, he said.
All Mississippians age 12 and older are eligible at state vaccination sites, pharmacies and doctors’ offices with a parent or guardian accompanying any minor to their appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to all eligible vaccinated groups, while the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 or older.
All immunocompromised, pregnant or lactating women are encouraged to take the vaccine after consulting their health care providers.
The Centers for Disease Control has on their website, vaccines.gov, a resource to find nearby vaccinations. The tool lets users type in their ZIP code and select a search radius that leads them to pharmacies, clinics and health care systems nearby.
MS Coast local pharmacies with COVID vaccine
- Love’s Pharmacy & Gifts, Inc. 12345 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian, 228-255-7800
- French Drug Company Inc 400 E Pass Road, Gulfport, 228-896-5656
- Lee Pharmacy, 917 Division St Suite B, Biloxi, MS 39530, 228-280-8931
- Beach Pharmacy, 1110 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507, 228-896-7070
- Woolmarket Pharmacy 13034 Shriners Blvd Suite A, Biloxi, 228-392-5355
- Sartins Discount Drugs Inc 4300 15th Street Suite 1, Gulfport, 228-864-3514
- T D Pharmacy Inc 12372 Hwy 49, Gulfport, 228-832-1414
- Jackson’s Discount Pharmacy, 11340 A Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, 228-832-8000
- Picayune Drug Company Inc 110 Highway 11 N, Picayune, 601-798-4846
- Family Drug Mart of Poplarville 100 Highway 11 N, Poplarville, 601-795-2880
- Cedar Lake Pharmacy, 921 Cedar Lake Road Suite F, Biloxi, 228-396-4412
- Waveland Pharmacy, 112 Auderer Blvd., 228-463-1055, www.wavelandpharmacy.com/covid-19-vaccine
- Pharmacy in Diamondhead, 4405 E Aloha Drive, 228-222-4662, www.wavelandpharmacy.com/covid-19-vaccine
- Lighthouse Pharmacy, 2337 Pass Road Ste D, Biloxi, 228-207-6730
National chain pharmacies with vaccine
Mississippi also has larger pharmacies that participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes several chains on the coast offering free vaccines:
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s) https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Midtown Pharmacy and Gifts, 620 Blue Meadow Rd., Bay St. Louis, 228-467-5574
- Value Drug Mart, 2709 25th Ave. Units C&D, Gulfport, 228-357-5353
- R& Health Mart Pharmacy, 23457 Central Dr. STE A Saucier, 228-832-1898
- Winn-Dixie, https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
- 109 N. Cleveland Ave. Long Beach
- 11312 Suite H. Hwy 49, Gulfport
- 10511 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville
- The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC): https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility
- Walgreens, https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing
- Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club), https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/122830
State and community vaccine locations
The state also offers vaccination appointments at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru, walk-in and pop-up sites. As of Wednesday, MSDH’s website reported 126 available first doses at the Harrison County Health Department, 62 at Hancock County’s and 226 in Jackson County.
- Hancock County Health Department: 856 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis, 228-467-4510
- Harrison County Health Department: 1102 45th Avenue, Gulfport, 228-863-1036
- Jackson County Health Department: 4600 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula, 228-762-1117
Through Saturday, MSDH will hold a special pop-up vaccination clinic in Poplarville. No appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu for the event at the Pearl River Community College’s White Coliseum, 101 Highway 11 N.
A pop-up vaccination clinic is also set to come to Hancock County’s Kiln Shelter, 18320 Hwy 43, from July 28-31. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28-29 and 9 a.m. to noon July 30-31. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Hospitals and health systems
To schedule an appointment at one of MSDH’s partner hospital systems:
- Singing River Health System hotline at 228-809-5555 or mysingingriver.com
Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday or https://www.gulfportmemorial.com/covid-19-testing
- Memorial Hospital on Monday announced five additional locations:
- Family Practice – Ocean Springs (3434 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, 228-575-2180
- Internal Medicine – Drinkwater (300 Drinkwater Road, Bay St. Louis) 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 228-575-2929
- Family Medicine Clinic – Three Rivers (9454 Three Rivers Road, Suite D, Gulfport) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, 228-575-2660
- Internal Medicine – Pascagoula (4603 Hospital Road, Pascagoula) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 228-822-6041
- The Children’s Clinic (20091 Pineville Road, Long Beach) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 228-868-3684
- Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock, 149 Drinkwater Road, Bay St. Louis, Hancock County, 877-339-2637 or https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs
- Merit Health Biloxi, 150 Reynoir St., Biloxi, 228-436-1681
- George County Hospital, 859 Winter Street in Lucedale, 601-673-6101 or https://georgeregional.com/schedule-a-covid-vaccine/
- Coastal Family Health Center For all COVID-19 testing and vaccine appointments, call 888-363-8701.
- Biloxi VA Medical Center (400 Veterans Avenue, Building 25) has vaccine available for military beneficiaries. Call 1-800-296-8872, select option 2, then option 1, to schedule an appointment. Find more info at https://www.biloxi.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp
- Highland Community Hospital, 130 Highland Parkway, Picayune, Pearl River County, 601-358-9457; and Highland Internal Medicine Clinic 200 Country Club Road in Picayune, 601-799-4777
- Pearl River County Hospital, 305 W Moody Street, Poplarville, 601-240-2023
