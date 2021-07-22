Coronavirus

More people on MS Coast are getting COVID vaccine as delta spreads, local pharmacists say

Three local pharmacists on the Mississippi Coast said Tuesday they’ve seen a slight increase in people wanting a COVID-19 vaccine, and the highly transmissible delta strain may be convincing some skeptics to finally get the shot.

“There has been a slight uptick. And we have had a lot more phone inquiries with the delta [variant],” said John Pittman, owner of French Drug Co. Pharmacy in Gulfport.

“I have a good supply and am ready and willing to give to anybody who wants it.”

He first got the vaccine in his store around April, and said there was a large demand for doses — he’d restock the pharmacy’s available Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines about every week.

Now, Pittman said, he hasn’t had to reorder vaccines in about a month.

“Initially there was a big demand, but it’s kind of dropped off. Or not kind of — it has dropped off,” he said.

Hang Nguyen, manager of Lee Pharmacy in Biloxi, said at first they were administering around 10-20 shots per day. In June, there was a significant drop off, with more interest now.

People getting the vaccine now were all on the fence about getting it previously, Nguyen found.

“They didn’t want to get it, but with all of the variants out, they decided to now,” she said.

Anthony Hesler, a technician at Love’s Pharmacy in Ocean Springs, said he too has recently administered vaccines to vaccine-hesitant residents.

“We have seen a recent increase in the demand for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine over the past few days,” he said, citing apprehension over the delta variant. “And a lot of the population is still hesitant to use the mRNA vaccines, and the Janssen is the traditional method.”

His store has vaccine interest increase from about 30 shots per day a few months ago to about 10-20 around three days a week, Hesler said.

“We’re staffed and supplied and could go back to 30 a day if need be.”

Rising coronavirus cases

South Mississippi on Wednesday saw 181 new cases — the largest single-day spike since the pandemic’s peak last winter.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said the vast majority of all new cases in the state are the delta variant. The best way to avoid illness from this more contagious strain of the virus is through vaccination, he said.

All Mississippians age 12 and older are eligible at state vaccination sites, pharmacies and doctors’ offices with a parent or guardian accompanying any minor to their appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to all eligible vaccinated groups, while the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 or older.

All immunocompromised, pregnant or lactating women are encouraged to take the vaccine after consulting their health care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control has on their website, vaccines.gov, a resource to find nearby vaccinations. The tool lets users type in their ZIP code and select a search radius that leads them to pharmacies, clinics and health care systems nearby.

MS Coast local pharmacies with COVID vaccine

National chain pharmacies with vaccine

Mississippi also has larger pharmacies that participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes several chains on the coast offering free vaccines:

State and community vaccine locations

The state also offers vaccination appointments at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru, walk-in and pop-up sites. As of Wednesday, MSDH’s website reported 126 available first doses at the Harrison County Health Department, 62 at Hancock County’s and 226 in Jackson County.

Through Saturday, MSDH will hold a special pop-up vaccination clinic in Poplarville. No appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu for the event at the Pearl River Community College’s White Coliseum, 101 Highway 11 N.

A pop-up vaccination clinic is also set to come to Hancock County’s Kiln Shelter, 18320 Hwy 43, from July 28-31. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28-29 and 9 a.m. to noon July 30-31. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Hospitals and health systems

To schedule an appointment at one of MSDH’s partner hospital systems:

