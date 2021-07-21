Want to get vaccinated in MS? This tool shows where to get COVID vaccine by zip code.

The Centers for Disease Control has a tool that can help you find a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi.

The website, vaccines.gov, lets users type in their ZIP code and select a search radius to find clinics or hospitals offering the vaccine. The map shows dozens of options on Coast, from Bay St. Louis to Gulfport to Pascagoula.

Mississippi has the lowest vaccine rate in the United States, data shows.

South Mississippi, including the three Coast counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson, have lower vaccine rates than the rest of the state as the delta variant spreads.

The state is seeing a rise in cases in deaths, with top doctors urging residents to get vaccinated.

Click here to find a vaccine near you.