Can I visit inmates at MS state prisons or Coast jails during the COVID pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put up a roadblock for in-person visitation at prisons under the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

It’s been over a year since inmates in state prisons have been able to see family members in any setting in correctional facilities like Parchman. MDOC first announced on March 12, 2020, that visitation would be suspended until further notice.

An MDOC spokesperson told the Sun Herald Tuesday that it’s working toward opening up visitation in some form.

“We are moving in the direction of getting that open, but we haven’t gotten there yet,” Chris Baker said.

Video visitation is available at three Coast jails. Inmates are allowed to meet with family members via video conferencing in county jails in Hancock County, Harrison County and Jackson County.

Inmates are still granted in-person meetings with their attorneys in the three counties, but steps are taken to diminish contact between the two parties, including the use of plastic shields.

Jackson County’s practice of allowing only visitation through video conferencing was in place before the pandemic.