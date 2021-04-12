South MS lags behind rest of state in getting fully COVID vaccinated. Check more data

What a difference three months makes.

The week of January 12, Mississippi soared to record high numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, which officials with the state Health Department said was a consequence of people visiting family and friends over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 70 new cases statewide and 0 deaths. Over the last seven days the state had a total of 1,361 new cases and 41 deaths, which is lower than the average single-day total in January.

Mississippi, like the rest of the country, is seeing more variant forms of the coronavirus. The number has risen to 174 cases detected — up from 78 a week ago. Of those, 17 are in South Mississippi, with 6 in Harrison County, 4 each in Jackson and Pearl River counties, 2 in Hancock County, 1 in Stone County and 0 in George County.

The numbers then and now in Mississippi show:

▪ The seven-day average of new cases a day in the state topped off Jan. 10 at 2,432.

▪ On April 12, the average is 194 cases a day. It’s been under 300 a day since March 21 and under 200 a day since April 9.

▪ On Jan. 12, Mississippi reported 98 deaths — the most in the this pandemic pandemic. The average was 43 more deaths a day.

▪ On Monday, 0 new deaths were reported and the average is 6 deaths a day.

▪ South Mississippi’s seven-day average of new cases peaked at 381 per day on Jan. 13. It’s been under 30 a day since April 4, which is the lowest since June.

Vaccinations

Every county in South Mississippi is lagging behind the state total of 20% of residents who are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

To date, 516,580 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1.5 million doses have been given.

Mississippi Health Department reports 60% of the recipients of the vaccines are white, 32% are Black and 2% are Asian.

Mississippi’s population is 59% white, 38% Black and 1% Asian, according to the Census Bureau.

By county, here are the total people fully vaccinated and the percent of residents:

George — 3,926 or 16%

Hancock — 6,757 or 14%

Harrison — 36,588 or 18%

Jackson — 25,033 or 17%

Pearl River — 7,538 or 14%

Stone — 3,359 or 18%

Mississippi — 516,580 or 20%

Facebook users in Mississippi see an alert in their news feed starting this week that will connect them to the state’s COVID vaccine site to book an appointment. The company has set a commitment to get 50 million people vaccinated “so Mississippi, the U.S., and the world can get back to normal.”

Medical numbers all down

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and in intensive care is a fraction of what it was in January.

Those hospitalized was 173 on April 11 compared to 1,405 on Jan. 11.

ICU numbers are at 52 compared to 354 in January.

The number on ventilators is 25 compared to 222 in January.

Total cases and deaths

The state has 307,519 total cases and 7,906 deaths. Through April 5, and estimated 295,569 Mississippi residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

South Mississippi has 42,902 cases and 847 deaths.

By county total cases and deaths are:

George — 2,378 cases, 47 deaths

Hancock — 3,721 cases, 85 deaths

Harrison — 17,493 cases, 302 deaths

Jackson — 13,099 cases, 243 deaths

Pearl River — 4,420 cases, 139 deaths

Stone — 1,791 cases, 31 deaths