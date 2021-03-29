Mississippi issues new COVID-19 guidance for church services as Easter nears

Churches should meet outdoors or online to protect against the coronavirus, the Mississippi health department said Monday in updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and services.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services,” the health department said in a press release.

Most churches have reopened since new coronavirus cases and deaths have been declining.

The health department is advising everyone 16 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even those who have been infected with COVID-19.

For churches meeting indoors, MSDH offers these guidelines:

▪ Everyone 65 years or older should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending in-person worship services. Full vaccination is considered 2 weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or 2 weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

▪ Anyone 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions should be fully vaccinated before attending in-person worship services.

▪ Wear a face mask at all times during in-person services.

▪ Maintain six feet of separation from persons outside of their household. Household members may sit together.

▪ Don’t gather in close groups while entering or exiting the building.

▪ Use hand sanitizer when entering the building

▪ Singing is a high-risk activity that can quickly spread viral particles. It is preferable to not have choirs. If choirs are performing, they should be small in number, masked and separated by six feet.

▪ In classroom settings such as Sunday school or study groups,d maintain six feet of separation and wear a mask at all times.

▪ As appropriate, alternatives to shared cups for communion should be pursued.

▪ Use of hymn books or prayer books is acceptable with proper hand hygiene