South MS clinics will receive nearly $9.5 million to improve COVID vaccine access
A Mississippi Gulf Coast medical clinic will receive early $9.5 million to expand access to coronavirus vaccines.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 12, is set to deliver tens of millions of dollars to health care providers across Mississippi in an effort to improve and expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for hard-hit and at-risk communities.
Coastal Family Health Center will be rewarded $9.49 million, one of the largest beneficiaries in the state.
Coastal Family Health Center has locations in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Leakesville, Lucedale, Moss Point, Pass Christian, Saucier, State Line and Vancleave.
Family Health Care Clinic in Pearl will receive the most funding in the state at $11.9 million, and the Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association will receive the second most at $11.5 million.
The funding is handed out through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is set to invest nearly $10 billion total in health care providers in an effort to serve communities of color, rural areas, low-income populations and other under-served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the recipients across Mississippi:
|Name
|City
|State
|Award Amount
|NORTH MISSISSIPPI PRIMARY HEALTH CARE, INC.
|ASHLAND
|MS
|$3,275,625
|COASTAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|BILOXI
|MS
|$9,489,000
|NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE, INC.
|BYHALIA
|MS
|$3,176,875
|G.A. CARMICHAEL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|CANTON
|MS
|$2,875,000
|AARON E. HENRY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES CENTER, INC.
|CLARKSDALE
|MS
|$2,987,000
|JEFFERSON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER INC
|FAYETTE
|MS
|$2,291,125
|SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI RURAL HEALTH INITIATIVE, INC.
|HATTIESBURG
|MS
|$7,283,500
|CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CIVIC IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION, INC.
|JACKSON
|MS
|$11,535,375
|CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|JACKSON
|MS
|$1,569,125
|FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|LAUREL
|MS
|$3,154,500
|DR. ARENIA C. MALLORY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|LEXINGTON
|MS
|$1,876,750
|AMITE COUNTY MEDICAL SERVICES, INC.
|LIBERTY
|MS
|$1,223,000
|MANTACHIE RURAL HEALTH CARE INC
|MANTACHIE
|MS
|$1,387,125
|GREATER MERIDIAN HEALTH CLINIC, INC
|MERIDIAN
|MS
|$2,544,875
|DELTA HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|MOUND BAYOU
|MS
|$3,281,000
|FAMILY HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC.
|PEARL
|MS
|$11,943,500
|CLAIBORNE COUNTY FAMILY HEALTH CENTER
|PORT GIBSON
|MS
|$1,173,500
|EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE INC
|SEBASTOPOL
|MS
|$2,069,500
|OUTREACH HEALTH SERVICES INC
|SHUBUTA
|MS
|$2,197,375
|ACCESS FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|SMITHVILLE
|MS
|$2,128,500
