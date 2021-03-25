South MS clinics will receive nearly $9.5 million to improve COVID vaccine access

A Mississippi Gulf Coast medical clinic will receive early $9.5 million to expand access to coronavirus vaccines.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 12, is set to deliver tens of millions of dollars to health care providers across Mississippi in an effort to improve and expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for hard-hit and at-risk communities.

Coastal Family Health Center will be rewarded $9.49 million, one of the largest beneficiaries in the state.

Coastal Family Health Center has locations in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Leakesville, Lucedale, Moss Point, Pass Christian, Saucier, State Line and Vancleave.

Family Health Care Clinic in Pearl will receive the most funding in the state at $11.9 million, and the Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association will receive the second most at $11.5 million.

The funding is handed out through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is set to invest nearly $10 billion total in health care providers in an effort to serve communities of color, rural areas, low-income populations and other under-served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the recipients across Mississippi:

Name City State Award Amount NORTH MISSISSIPPI PRIMARY HEALTH CARE, INC. ASHLAND MS $3,275,625 COASTAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC. BILOXI MS $9,489,000 NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE, INC. BYHALIA MS $3,176,875 G.A. CARMICHAEL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC. CANTON MS $2,875,000 AARON E. HENRY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES CENTER, INC. CLARKSDALE MS $2,987,000 JEFFERSON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER INC FAYETTE MS $2,291,125 SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI RURAL HEALTH INITIATIVE, INC. HATTIESBURG MS $7,283,500 CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CIVIC IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION, INC. JACKSON MS $11,535,375 CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH SERVICES, INC. JACKSON MS $1,569,125 FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LAUREL MS $3,154,500 DR. ARENIA C. MALLORY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LEXINGTON MS $1,876,750 AMITE COUNTY MEDICAL SERVICES, INC. LIBERTY MS $1,223,000 MANTACHIE RURAL HEALTH CARE INC MANTACHIE MS $1,387,125 GREATER MERIDIAN HEALTH CLINIC, INC MERIDIAN MS $2,544,875 DELTA HEALTH CENTER, INC. MOUND BAYOU MS $3,281,000 FAMILY HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC. PEARL MS $11,943,500 CLAIBORNE COUNTY FAMILY HEALTH CENTER PORT GIBSON MS $1,173,500 EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE INC SEBASTOPOL MS $2,069,500 OUTREACH HEALTH SERVICES INC SHUBUTA MS $2,197,375 ACCESS FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC. SMITHVILLE MS $2,128,500