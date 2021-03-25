Coronavirus

South MS clinics will receive nearly $9.5 million to improve COVID vaccine access

A Mississippi Gulf Coast medical clinic will receive early $9.5 million to expand access to coronavirus vaccines.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 12, is set to deliver tens of millions of dollars to health care providers across Mississippi in an effort to improve and expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for hard-hit and at-risk communities.

Coastal Family Health Center will be rewarded $9.49 million, one of the largest beneficiaries in the state.

Coastal Family Health Center has locations in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Leakesville, Lucedale, Moss Point, Pass Christian, Saucier, State Line and Vancleave.

Family Health Care Clinic in Pearl will receive the most funding in the state at $11.9 million, and the Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association will receive the second most at $11.5 million.

The funding is handed out through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is set to invest nearly $10 billion total in health care providers in an effort to serve communities of color, rural areas, low-income populations and other under-served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the recipients across Mississippi:

NameCityStateAward Amount
NORTH MISSISSIPPI PRIMARY HEALTH CARE, INC.ASHLANDMS$3,275,625
COASTAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.BILOXIMS$9,489,000
NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE, INC.BYHALIAMS$3,176,875
G.A. CARMICHAEL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.CANTONMS$2,875,000
AARON E. HENRY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES CENTER, INC.CLARKSDALEMS$2,987,000
JEFFERSON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER INCFAYETTEMS$2,291,125
SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI RURAL HEALTH INITIATIVE, INC.HATTIESBURGMS$7,283,500
CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CIVIC IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION, INC.JACKSONMS$11,535,375
CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH SERVICES, INC.JACKSONMS$1,569,125
FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.LAURELMS$3,154,500
DR. ARENIA C. MALLORY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.LEXINGTONMS$1,876,750
AMITE COUNTY MEDICAL SERVICES, INC.LIBERTYMS$1,223,000
MANTACHIE RURAL HEALTH CARE INCMANTACHIEMS$1,387,125
GREATER MERIDIAN HEALTH CLINIC, INCMERIDIANMS$2,544,875
DELTA HEALTH CENTER, INC.MOUND BAYOUMS$3,281,000
FAMILY HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC.PEARLMS$11,943,500
CLAIBORNE COUNTY FAMILY HEALTH CENTERPORT GIBSONMS$1,173,500
EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HEALTH CARE INCSEBASTOPOLMS$2,069,500
OUTREACH HEALTH SERVICES INCSHUBUTAMS$2,197,375
ACCESS FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INC.SMITHVILLEMS$2,128,500
