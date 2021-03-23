Coronavirus

FEMA will pay up to $7K for COVID-19 funeral expenses. Here’s what you need to know.

By Sun Herald

Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for funds to help cover funeral expenses.

As part of COVID-19 relief Congress recently passed, $2 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds will be available to reimburse eligible families up to $7,000 each in funeral expenses.

The program is retroactive and applies to funerals that took place after Jan. 20, 2020, FEMA’s website indicates. FEMA is working on guidelines for the program and expects to have a toll-free number people can call for assistance beginning in April.

Jeff O’Keefe Jr., president of Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes on the Mississippi Coast, said he has seen families caught off guard by unexpected COVID-19 deaths. They are not always prepared for funeral expenses.

“I think the FEMA program, in offering assistance, is huge,” he said. “That’s why I’m excited about helping get the word out.” He said Bradford-O’Keefe will include a link to FEMA assistance information on its website.

