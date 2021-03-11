These 33 health care systems in Mississippi are now COVID-19 Centers of Excellence

The Mississippi State Department of Health has recognized a long list of health care providers in the state as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their efforts in combating the coronavirus in their communities.

To be considered a Center of Excellence, a health care system must agree to give the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members in their communities, serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, and address disparities in vaccine access.

“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a statement. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”

The health care systems, including a pair of Coast hospitals, that have earned the status of COVID-19 Center of Excellence are:

Anderson Family Medical Center, AirPark (Meridian)

Anderson Family Medical Center, Enterprise (Enterprise)

Anderson Regional Medical Center Vaccine Clinic (Meridian)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Attala (Kosciusko)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Booneville

Baptist Memorial Health Care Calhoun

Baptist Memorial Health Care DeSoto (Southaven)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Leake

Baptist Memorial Health Care North Mississippi (Oxford)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Union County (New Albany)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Yazoo

Covington County Hospital (Collins)

Delta Health System (Greenville)

Field Health System (Centreville)

George County Hospital (Lucedale)

Greenwood Leflore Hospital

King’s Daughters Medical Center (Brookhaven)

Lackey Memorial Hospital (Forest)

Lawrence County Hospital (Monticello)

Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth)

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Mobile Unit

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)

North Mississippi Health Services

Rush Health System: Clark Medical Clinic (Morton)

Rush Health System: EC HealthNet (Meridian)

Rush Health System: Family Medical Group of Union

Rush Health System: Medical Group of Quitman

Simpson General Hospital (Mendenhall)

Singing River Health System (Jackson County, Harrison County)

South Central Regional Hospital (Laurel)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (McComb)

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)