These 33 health care systems in Mississippi are now COVID-19 Centers of Excellence

The Mississippi State Department of Health has recognized a long list of health care providers in the state as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their efforts in combating the coronavirus in their communities.

To be considered a Center of Excellence, a health care system must agree to give the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members in their communities, serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, and address disparities in vaccine access.

“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a statement. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”

The health care systems, including a pair of Coast hospitals, that have earned the status of COVID-19 Center of Excellence are:

