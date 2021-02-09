Memorial adds two COVID vaccine sites for Wednesday

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has opened its hotline for appointments for the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. t0 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at:

West Harrison Civic Center, 4670 Espy Ave., Long Beach

Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport

Those who can receive the vaccine are age 65 years and older, or anyone 18 to 64 years old with a qualifying chronic health condition such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and smoking.

Also eligible and healthcare personnel, including emergency medical service personnel, nurses and nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, dentists, dental hygienists and assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacists, healthcare students, contractual staff, dietary and food services staff, environmental services staff and administrative staff.

The cost of the vaccine is free. Those getting the shot must provide Mississippi identification and should prepare to wait 15 minutes after the vaccination to be monitored by medical staff. If patients have experienced an allergic reaction to medications before, they may not be eligible to receive the vaccination, according to the hospital.

Those who receive the vaccine Wednesday must return in 21 days for a second shot to complete the vaccination.