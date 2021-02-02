Coronavirus

Mississippi adds 30,000 new appointments for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi’s state health department on Tuesday offered an additional 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments to people who qualify, Gov. Tate Reeves announced.

“Please act quickly to schedule for yourself or a loved one who qualifies,” Reeves said in a post on Twitter.

The appointments can be made for drive-through sites set up throughout the state at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.

People who are ages 65 and up are eligible for the vaccine. Also, people who are 16 and up and suffer from a pre-existing condition that makes them susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus are eligible.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
