Singing River hospital gets 975 doses of COVID vaccine and opens appointment hotline

Singing River Health System has received 975 doses of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 and is reopening its COVID Vaccine Hotline for appointments at 228-809-5555.

Doses of the vaccine will be given at Singing River Hospital Gulfport.

People must have an appointment to get vaccinated, said Sarah Duffey, media relations director for Singing River.

Those who are eligible to get the vaccine through Singing River are only those who are 65 or older or for those who are age 64 and under and have one of the following health conditions and proof of condition:

chronic kidney disease

COPD

heart condition

obesity

impaired immune system

cancer

diabetes

The hospital will post updates on its Facebook page and its COVID-19 website, DoWhatItTakes.org.

Mississippi will have about 15,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week compared to last week — on top of the 37,000 doses from the federal government — and will share it with hospitals and clinics across the state, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday.

No appointments for first doses of vaccine are available at this time through the Mississippi State Department of Health, according to the website. When appointments become available, those who are eligible can schedule a date at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or call the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

The Sun Herald will update this article as more details become available.