COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Mississippi. South MS reports 47 deaths over 5 days.

After a four-day run of reports of fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, the State Department of Health has cleared that grim mark on back to back days.

There were 2,680 additional cases and 70 deaths reported on Saturday after 2,342 new cases on Friday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Mississippi stands at 2,000. That figure peaked at 2,432 on Jan. 10.

With 425 new cases reported in the state’s southernmost six counties on Saturday, the seven-day average for the region is at 370. The high mark for the regional average was set on Jan. 13 at 381.

There were 13 deaths reported in South Mississippi on Saturday, bringing the five-day total to 47.

Jackson County reported the most deaths on Saturday, five, and George was the only county of the six not to report a new COVID-19 death. There were three in Pearl River, two in Harrison, two in Stone and one in Hancock.

With 665 deaths statewide, January is on pace to become the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The current record is December’s 951.

The number of people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed cases of the coronavirus was 1,332 as of Jan. 12. The high mark of 1,444 was set on Jan. 4.

The Jan. 12 hospitalization numbers included 340 people in intensive care and 212 on ventilators.

The State Department of Health announced Friday that it is receiving additional vaccine doses this week to allow for more appointments to be made for those who are 65 and up or those with a pre-existing condition.

“The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners,” MSDH said in a release. “The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.

“We anticipate that we will have an additional drive-through appointments, in more locations, the week of January 25 based on vaccine forecast to be available at the end of next week.”

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,979 (5 new cases)

Hancock County — 2,604 (69 new cases)

Harrison County — 13,250 (213 new cases)

Jackson County — 10,216 (88 new cases)

Pearl River County — 3,232 (38 new cases)

Stone County — 1,415 (13 new cases)