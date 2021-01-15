South MS has 2nd-highest increase in COVID cases. Hospitals see ‘unprecedented influx.’

South Mississippi saw its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases today at 514, according to the state health department.

The largest increase in cases came in Harrison and Jackson counties, with 231 and 132, respectively.

The region’s highest-ever number of new cases was 542 on Jan. 7.

The state as a whole reported 2,342 new cases, after several days in which new case numbers were below 2,000. The state also reported 55 deaths due to COVID-19.

Ten of those deaths were reported on the Coast, with one in George County, three in Harrison, five in Jackson and one in Pearl River County.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Friday morning that the state’s hospitals have dealt with “an unprecedented influx of patients.”

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 peaked the week of Jan. 3 with a daily average of 167 admissions. For the week beginning Jan. 10, the daily average is 145.

Mississippi hospitals have absorbed an unprecedented influx of patients - gracefully and effectively.



ER's and Recovery Units have become ICU's. Docs, Nurses and other HC professionals have worked tirelessly to save MS lives.



Thank a healthcare hero today pic.twitter.com/beiwbWlbnO — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 15, 2021

On the Coast, hospitals were seeing that influx. At Biloxi’s Merit Health, COVID-19 patients occupy four of eight ICU beds, with none available as of Jan. 13.

Singing River Ocean Springs is currently treating the largest number of COVID patients in its ICU of any hospital on the Coast, with 11. Four of its 24 ICU beds are available. Singing River Pascagoula is treating six COVID patients and has two of 16 ICU beds available.

Memorial, the Coast’s largest ICU, is treating eight COVID patients and has nine of 38 ICU beds available.

In total, across the Coast’s five hospitals that treat COVID patients in their ICUs, there are 99 ICU beds, treating 34 COVID patients, with 18 beds available.

The state’s vaccine distribution is also lagging the national average, according to CDC data. After a chaotic week in which the state’s vaccine appointment scheduling systems were overwhelmed, the state has announced new appointments should be open starting next week.

Significant progress on vaccine front.



Please forgive confusion from earlier this week. The anticipated Feb vaccine infusion is in ADDITION to the modest weekly allocation we get. https://t.co/RZ4UQjnQPp pic.twitter.com/edSU0KJAPi — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 15, 2021

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi:

George County — 1,974 (15 new cases)

Hancock County — 2,535 (66 new cases)

Harrison County — 13,037 (231 new cases)

Jackson County — 10,128 (132 new cases)

Pearl River County — 3,194 (56 new cases)

Stone County — 1,402 (14 new cases)