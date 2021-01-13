One Coast county drives up COVID-19 cases in South MS as some numbers improve statewide

South Mississippi is now averaging 380 new coronavirus cases a day — a new high driven by one county — while cases statewide were below 2,000 for the third day in a row, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday.

Harrison County reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the MSDH said. Cases in other South Mississippi counties were below 100 each, with Jackson County, the second most populous in the region, reporting 98 new cases.

Statewide, the MSDH on Wednesday morning reported 1,648 new cases and 31 deaths. Mississippi now has had a total of 243,899 cases and 5,315 deaths.

All but four of the state’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate that Gov. Tate Reeves plans to extend, including those in South Mississippi.

Mississippians have swamped telephone lines and a state website to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at 18 drive-thru clinics set up by MSDH. South Mississippi hospital systems and Coastal Family Health Center clinics joined MSDH in offering vaccinations.

Long wait times were being reported to make appointments through MSDH.

The latest appointment crush came after Reeves announced Tuesday that eligibility for vaccines has been expanded to include all residents 65 and older and all adults with pre-existing conditions. Previously, vaccines were available to health care workers and residents 75 and older.

Reeves said the state will soon add first responders and teachers to the list of those eligible for vaccines.

MS Gulf Coast cases reported

Cases and case increases for South Mississippi counties are listed below:

George: 1937 (8 new)

Hancock: 2433 (50 new)

Harrison: 12,698 (251 new)

Jackson: 9,898 (98 new)

Pearl River: 3,100 (40 new)

Stone: 1,373 (6 new)