For the first time, South Mississippi reports over 500 cases of COVID-19 in one day

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,175 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, a day after the state and South Mississippi hit a new record for daily cases.

After a delay in reporting Thursday, the state released county numbers early Friday.

Thursday was a new record for the six southern counties of South Mississippi, the first time over 500 cases have been reported in a single day. There were 542 cases added Thursday and 332 added Friday.

Harrison County had one new death added Thursday, and Friday the health department reported one new death each in Pearl River and Harrison counties. Two other deaths — one each in Hancock and Jackson counties — occurred between Nov. 26 and Jan. 1 based on death certificates.

The holiday surge in cases and deaths shows no signs of slowing down just as vaccinations are starting to be given to more and more residents 75 and older.

Here’s a look at cases by county in South Mississippi:

George - 1,803 (15 new)

Hancock - 2,290 (38 new)

Harrison - 11,904 (178 new)

Jackson - 9,423 (59 new)

Pearl River - 2,926 (33 new)

Stone - 1,302 (9 new)

Thursday, Jan. 7

George — 1,788 (5 new)

Hancock — 2,252 (48 new)

Harrison — 11,726 (208 new)

Jackson — 9364 (175 new)

Pearl River — 2,893 (72 new)

Stone — 1,293 (34 new)