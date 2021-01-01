South MS COVID-19 deaths surpass 500; ‘bracing ourselves’ for worse, top doctor says

Deaths from COVID-19 in South Mississippi climbed above 500 on New Year’s Day, with six new deaths recorded by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

George and Stone were the only two of South Mississippi’s six counties without new deaths reported. Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties had one new death each, with three new deaths in Jackson County.

Total deaths in South Mississippi now stand at 505, with 342 new cases reported Friday.

Statewide, the MSDH reported 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths on Friday. The state now has a total of 218,386 cases and 4,816 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 broke several hospital records on New Year’s Eve, with beds in short supply and medical staffing strained.

“We are bracing ourselves for things to be even worse,” said Dr. Lou Woodward, dean of the medicine school at University Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital.

At a news conference earlier this week, Woodward also talked about the system of care the state has activated to find beds for patients when the preferred hospital is full. The state has shifted from conventional standards of care to conventional/contingency standards.

In the current situation, patients in some parts of the state are waiting days in an emergency room for a bed to open up. Bed shortages on the Mississippi Coast have been less severe.

“We are just trying to flex and shuffle,” Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer at UMC, said during the news conference. “It really is a daily shuffle . . . We are chronically challenged in getting in enough nurses.”

South Mississippi COVID-19 cases

Total cases and new cases for South Mississippi counties are listed below:

George: 1,740 (8 new)

Hancock: 2,704 (41 new)

Harrison: 10,843 (163 new)

Jackson: 8,820 (49 new)

Pearl River: 2,633 (52 new)

Stone: 1,202 (29 new)