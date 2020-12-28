South Mississippi is closing in on 500 deaths from COVID-19, 25,000 cases since March

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,701 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths.

Monday is typically a day when case counts are lower because of low reporting over the weekend.

Of the total deaths, 25 occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20 and were verified through death certificates, while the deaths of three Mississippians were reported from Christmas day and Saturday.

The state now has a total of 202,651 COVID-19 cases and 4,556 deaths.

None of the new deaths were reported from South Mississippi.

South Mississippi now has a total of 25,888 reported cases of COVID-19 and 481 deaths. Total and new cases for South Mississippi as of Monday are listed below.

George: 1,678 (4 new)

Hancock: 1,912 (13 new)

Harrison: 10,266 (62 new)

Jackson: 8,476 (57 new)

Pearl River: 2,430 (22 new)

Stone: 1,126 (8 new)

Sunday, Dec. 27

Mississippi had 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 41 additional deaths, the MSDH reported Sunday.

The state’s total cases climbed to 206,388 with 1,365 deaths.

In South Mississippi, the MSDH reported 171 new cases and three additional deaths, all of them in Harrison County. South Mississippi now has a total of 25,722 cases and 477 deaths.

Case totals and new cases in South Mississippi are listed below by county:

George: 1,674 (4 new)

Hancock: 1,899 (7 new)

Harrison: 10,204 (71 new)

Jackson: 8,419 (52 new)

Pearl River: 2,408 (14 new)

Stone: 1,118 (9 new)