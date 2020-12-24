COVID outbreaks sicken 80 workers at new In-N-Out restaurants, Colorado officials say

Employees hustle to keep up with the orders at the Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Eighty workers tested positive for COVID at In-N-Out Burger locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. AP

COVID-19 outbreaks at two new In-N-Out restaurants in Colorado have resulted in 80 employees testing positive for the virus, according to state officials.

The fast-food chain opened locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs on Nov. 20, McClatchy News reported. Customers waited in line for up to 14 hours, backing up traffic for miles, when the eateries opened.

Now, both restaurants have active outbreaks, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The outbreak was declared Dec. 17 for the Aurora restaurant, with 20 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and 16 more listed as probable cases.

The outbreak at the Colorado Springs restaurant was confirmed Dec. 6, with 60 positive cases among employees and nine more suspected cases.

Coronavirus cases have not been linked to customers at either location.

Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, said there was a “concerning number of Colorado associates who have tested positive for COVID-19” in a statement to McClatchy News.

The workers who have tested positive and anyone who has had close contact with them “have been excluded from the workplace,” Warnick said.

“We continue to work closely with our public health agencies and have confirmed the appropriate steps to help protect our communities,” he continued.

Other businesses with active outbreaks in Colorado include Whole Foods, McDonald’s, Target, Costco and Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment.