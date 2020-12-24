Mississippi surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases after health dept. daily report

This article has Unlimited Access. For more coverage, sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our commitment to public service journalism: Subscribe Now.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Christmas Eve. This week, the state has pushed past 200,000 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

In the state’s southernmost six counties, there were 281 new cases reported. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases state-wide is 2,094.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel was released from the hospital Wednesday night after being hospitalized from COVID-19 complications, MEMA tweeted Thursday.

“He’s now at home resting and wants to thank everyone that has prayed for him and checked on him during his illness. He can’t thank his medical team enough for all their efforts in his recovery,” the tweet said.

He was hospitalized Dec. 20, eleven days after he had tested positive.

Mississippi Health Department shared holiday guidelines for families and religious services as families prepare for Christmas.

Some of the high risk activities include:

Sharing meals

Sharing close proximity with others indoors

Not wearing masks or face coverings

COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI