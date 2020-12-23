Kroger prepares for COVID vaccine rollout at more than 2,000 pharmacies, clinics

Kroger announced plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at 2,220 pharmacies and 220 clinics nationwide in accordance with the federal government’s rollout plan. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Kroger will soon begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine through its network of pharmacies and clinics, the national grocery chain announced Tuesday.

Kroger Health is teaming up with the federal government and state health departments to administer the much-awaited vaccine “in accordance with the rollout plan,” according to a company news release.

Doses of the vaccine will be made available at more than 2,200 Kroger-owned pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states, the company said. That includes all Kroger Co. brands and subsidiaries including Ralph’s, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and others, a spokeswoman for Kroger told McClatchy News.

Dr. Marc Watkins, chief medical officer for Kroger Health, said the company is “ready to play an active role” in getting people vaccinated.

“Our most urgent priority throughout this pandemic has been to protect and provide a safe environment for our associates and patients,” Watkins said in a statement. “We’re strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Kroger said it is set to begin administering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, starting in Anchorage and Juneau, Alaska.

The news comes nearly a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also authorized Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

As part of the roll-out, the company said it plans to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians and other health care personnel to help vaccinate patients in other cities and states.

Vulnerable populations “as defined by federal and state governments” are priority and will get first dibs on the vaccine before it’s available to the general public, the company said.